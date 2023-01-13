Grieving Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Entirely Heartbroken' After Losing Her Only Son Two Years Before Her Death

It's every mother's worst nightmare. At 6:30 AM on July 12, 2020, Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies answered a "rescue response" call at Lisa Marie Presley's Calabasas, CA, home, where her son, Benjamin, who was only 27, had shot himself to death.

Moments before the gun went off, Benjamin's girlfriend, Diana Pinto, was heard screaming, "Don't do it!"

Fast-forward to more than two years later, and Benjamin's heartbroken mother died suddenly after being found unresponsive in her bedroom of the same home where her son took his own life, RadarOnline.com can report.