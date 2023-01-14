Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony

Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime designer for his clothing brand, Yeezy.

Kanye West , who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian . It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Regardless, the news did not seem to faze Kim who left the news behind her — literally.

The Donda rapper and Censori had an intimate wedding ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 12. While the couple exchanged rings, they have not filed an official marriage license yet.

While her sister navigated co-parenting with Thompson, Kim also faced difficulties amid her now-finalized divorce from Ye.

While Khloé and Thompson are not officially together, the former lovers share two children together. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the Good American founder wanted to support her ex-beau in the wake of his family's loss.

The famous trio was headed to Toronto, Canada, to support Khloé's ex, Tristan Thompson , after his mother, Andrea, suddenly passed on January 6 from a heart attack.

Kim sported an all-black uniform, traveling in comfort with her hair slicked back for the flight.

During an episode of Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Kim was brought to tears when she opened up about co-parenting in the wake of her ex-husband's drama.

"I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will in the eyes of my kids — for my kids. So in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world," Kim shared.

While they were together, Kim and Ye welcomed four children to the world — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

The Skims created said that while her children may not be aware of their father's behavior, she vowed to shield them from the media mess for as long as possible.

"I'm holding on by a thread. I know I'm like so close to that not happening, but why it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the earth for as long as I can," Kim stated.