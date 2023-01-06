Your tip
'She Is Only Comforting Him': Khloé Kardashian NOT Dating Tristan Thompson Despite Flying To Toronto After His Mom's Death

By:

Jan. 6 2023, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian is not back with Tristan Thompson despite flying to Toronto with him immediately after his mother's sudden death, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Sources tell us that The Kardashians star flew with Tristan to comfort him in his time of need — but they haven't rekindled their broken romance.

"She is only comforting him as they do with anyone they know that's going through a difficult time," an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com. "He is the father of her two children and she will always be supportive of him."

Khloé and Tristan were photographed landing in Toronto on Thursday night. The two looked downcast while exiting a private jet mere hours after the NBA star's mom, Andrea, was rushed to the hospital when she suffered a heart attack at home.

Sadly, Tristan's mom did not pull through.

Khloé and Tristan share two children. Their kids — True, 4, and a 5-month-old son — were not seen at the airport when the exes touched down.

The professional athlete had a special relationship with his mother, as did Khloé. Andrea became a fan favorite after making cameos on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Khloé and Tristan's on-again, off-again relationship has been full of drama and endless cheating scandals. When it seemed like the two were back on track, she learned the Canadian-born athlete was caught in a paternity scandal after secretly getting Maralee Nichols pregnant.

To add insult to injury, Maralee's pregnancy wasn't the only one that Tristan was hiding.

RadarOnline.com confirmed Khloé was expecting another child with Tristan via surrogate in July. The surrogate fell pregnant weeks before Khloé discovered the news about Maralee — and while Tristan was keeping the paternity hush-hush from Kardashian.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," the Good American founder's rep told us.

Despite the drama, the two welcomed their second child, a son, in July. We're told Khloé's main focus is successfully co-parenting with Tristan.

