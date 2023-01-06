Tristan Thompson's Mother Dead After Suffering 'Heart Attack,' Khloé Kardashian Joins NBA Star As He Rushes To Be With Family In Toronto
Tristan Thompson's mother died suddenly this week from what sources claim was a heart attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders said that Andrea went into cardiac arrest at home on Thursday, January 5.
Although she was rushed to a local hospital in an effort to save her life, Andrea sadly did not make it.
Thompson has since rushed to Toronto from Los Angeles to be with his family at this difficult time. Khloé Kardashian was seen alongside the NBA star last evening as they deplaned from a private jet.
It appears Thompson and his mother had a very tight-knit bond as she was seen often seen in photos spending time with his daughter, True, whom he shares with Kardashian.
Thompson and Kardashian now have two children together, 4-year-old True and a baby boy they welcomed via surrogate in August.
Thompson, for his part, is also father to son Theo shared with Maralee Nichols and son Prince with Jordan Craig.
The Chicago Bulls star previously shared his adoration for Andrea in a heartfelt message posted on social media.
"Happy Mother's Day Mommy! One day isn't enough to praise and lift you high," he gushed. "Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I'm soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes."
Kardashian made sure to be right by Thompson's side as he mourns the passing of his beloved mother.
At this time, Thompson has yet to officially release a statement.
After his on-and-off relationship with Kardashian finally hit a breaking point in 2021, sources previously told RadarOnline.com the pair "just focused on co-parenting."
The Revenge Body alum said they were ultimately able to put their differences aside for the sake of raising their kids.
"Of course, there are days that are definitely more trying, bumpy and turbulent but you never speak poorly about someone that you have a child with or even an ex at all," she said that year. "Like at some point you chose to be in that relationship and at some point, there was love and respect, so why can't we at least find a common ground somewhere."