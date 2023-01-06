Brendan Fraser's Battle With Ex-Wife Afton Smith Over Alimony Exposed As Actor's Career Resurges

Fraser said the praise he's received over the acclaimed film has been both "gratifying" and "eye-opening," telling PEOPLE it has invigorated him as a performer.

"If there's no risk, then why bother?" he also told Vanity Fair last August. "I want to learn from the people I'm working with at this point in my career."

"I've had such variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I'm keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I'm contributing to the craft, and I'm learning from it," he added.