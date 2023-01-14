'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources
Broken-hearted Priscilla Presley was on the verge of an emotional breakdown before Lisa Marie Presley’s death that had friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In 2020, sources revealed Priscilla was struggling to deal with both Lisa Marie’s past struggles with addiction and her nasty court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In addition, she was left devastated by the suicide of her grandson, Benjamin Keough.
At the time, an insider said the one-time Dallas star had been rattled by not only her family issues but the global pandemic. “She’s so overwhelmed by everything,” a source said. “After Ben died, she seemed to crumble completely!”
Sources said Priscilla had locked herself in her room where she cried uncontrollably for hours at a time and had trouble keeping up with her daily routine.
“She’s a mess,” said a source. “She’s missing appointments. She forgets to check in on her mother, Ann, in assisted living, which was something she never failed to do before. She can’t remember anything.”
Following Ben’s death, Priscilla said, “Each day I wake up I pray it will get better.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Priscilla was by her daughter Lisa Marie’s side when she passed on Thursday.
Elvis’ only child suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. A housekeeper found Lisa Marie unresponsive in her bedroom. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with Lisa Marie, tried to get Lisa Marie breathing before first responders arrived.
Sources said the emergency officials were able to regain a pulse before Lisa Marie was transported to the hospital. However, she was pronounced dead hours later.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland next to her father and her late son. The family has yet to announce a public memorial.