Lisa Marie Presley On Life Support, In Critical Condition After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
Elvis Presley's only child Lisa Marie is on life support and in an induced coma after suffering possible cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources said the 54-year-old is in Intensive Care Unit at a Los Angeles hospital and received a temporary pacemaker on Thursday. Lisa Marie is in critical condition.
According to TMZ, she was in full cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after being discovered unconscious by her housekeeper at her Calabasas home. Lisa Marie's first ex-husband, Danny Keough, reportedly performed CPR until EMTs arrived. They were able to regain a pulse before hauling her off to the hospital.
Elvis' ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, was photographed rushing to their daughter's side minutes after the news broke. She appeared worried and in a hurry to get inside the facility to see Lisa Marie.
Moments later, Priscilla broke her silence, revealing Lisa Marie's "receiving the best care" after her health emergency. The family's 77-year-old matriarch did not reveal her condition but asked for prayers during this devastating time.
"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967-1973, said in a statement to People.
"We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time."
Lisa Marie, 54, attended the Golden Globes with Priscilla on Tuesday. She appeared in a cheerful mood but looked a bit under the weather — however, no one could have predicted she'd suffer a scary health emergency just two days later.
Lisa Marie has four children — including The Girlfriend Experience actress Riley Keough, 33. Her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age
She also shares 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood. The two are currently in the middle of a nasty divorce battle, with each of them hurling damning accusations against the other.