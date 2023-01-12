'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency
Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.
Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring.
Before the new year, the Tennessee-based songstress announced that her tour dates were extended, setting shows for this July, November, and December. Shows will be held at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
"It's not that Miranda doesn't want Brendan to see his son, Landon, but she wants to be there when he does," a pal dished.
McLoughlin and Lambert first met in NYC when she appeared with her Pistol Annies' bandmates for a November 2018 episode of Good Morning America. She was there to perform, while he was working security.
Lambert has since embraced her role as the stepmom of his little boy, whom he shares with ex Kaihla Rettinger. The duo welcomed Landon just days after McLoughlin and Lambert met on GMA.
McLoughlin and Lambert later tied the knot on January 26, 2019, although she waited to share it with her fans until February 16, calling him the "love of my life."
The Grammy winner explained her reason for holding off, explaining that she wanted to enjoy the special moment with her new spouse after going through a public split and learning from that experience.
Lambert was previously married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton for 10 years before they parted ways in 2015.
"Miranda knows she and Brendan had a crazy beginning, but they've made it through three years of marriage," the pal continued. "She believes in holding her friends close — and her husband closer."
