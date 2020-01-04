Take That, Blake! Miranda Lambert Shows Off Shirtless Video Of Her Hunky Husband Singer writes of her younger man, '#nocougarjokesplease.'

Miranda Lambert has flaunted her hunky policeman husband’s chest in a new video. Brendan McLoughlin was shirtless and cooking the country queen dinner when she snuck up on him in their kitchen. Lambert, 36, was playing GNR’s “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and ogling her man, 28, whom she married in a shock wedding on January 26, 2019 after a whirlwind romance.

The couple are coming up on their first wedding anniversary, and Lambert wrote with her clip of McLoughlin, “Happy 2020 y’all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour…House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease 😂.” She added admiringly about his body, “P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $h** ton of Tex Mex. WTH?”

McLoughlin laughed in the video as he wielded a pan and spatula while sporting rock hard abs. He worked as a New York City cop but reportedly took a leave of absence from his job after marrying Lambert. He and Lambert spent the holiday season with her family in Texas, where the country music hit maker grew up.

Before that, the “Little Red Wagon” singer and her man recently enjoyed a romantic Maui, Hawaii getaway. But soon, Lambert will be hard at work again. She will begin her Wildcard Tour in Tupelo, Mississippi on Jan. 16. She’s been reveling in married life after her broken union with Blake Shelton, who went on to hook up with his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani. Shelton and Stefani attended a Christmas Eve mass together amid rumors they could soon wed. Apparently there is still bad blood between Lambert and Shelton, 43.

At the November 2019 Country Music Association Awards, Lambert was forced to sit through a performance by her ex-husband, as RadarOnline.com reported. Not surprisingly, Lambert and McLoughlin were two of the few attendees who did not stand up to clap for Shelton after he finished belting out “God’s Country.”

Shelton’s longtime love Stefani, however, danced happily to the beats and gave her man a standing ovation. Now Lambert is reminding fans why she married handsome McLoughlin! It’s not the first time. In July, the star singer posted a video of him doing laundry shirtless to promote her single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

“Come on, really?” McLoughlin said in the video when he realized he was being videotaped, but not before Lambert zoomed in on his six-pack. “It All Comes Out In the Wash (board),” Lambert wrote in the caption for that video, teasing the drop of the single, which was released the following day.

McLoughlin shares a young son with his ex, Kaihla Rettinger.