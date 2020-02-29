Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan Retires From NYPD To Work As Her Security Guard

Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan Retires From NYPD To Work As Her Security Guard

Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan Retires From NYPD To Work As Her Security Guard Former cop McLoughlin is now reportedly protecting his superstar wife!

Miranda Lambert‘s hunky husband Brendan McLoughlin has officially retired from the New York Police Department and is now working on her security team, Fox News reported.

NYPD media spokesperson Sergeant Jessica McRorie told the outlet in a statement on Friday about McLoughlin, “His current duty status is retired.”

Multiple sources also claimed to Fox News that McLoughlin is now working as one of the country singer’s security guards!

According to the NYPD, McLoughlin retired from the police force this month.

Prior to his exit, the country crooner’s hunky husband had taken a months-long leave of absence from the department starting last summer.

He’s been seen with his superstar wife on her current “Wildcard” tour.

Multiple eyewitnesses who have attended Lambert’s concerts in the last month told Fox News that McLoughlin has been busy working security at the singer’s meet and greets at various venues.

According to one source, McLoughlin checked fans’ bags at the singer’s Tulsa, Oklahoma concert on Feb. 7.

“Brendan was the security guard right before you go in to meet Miranda for her meet and greet,” said the eyewitness. “Other members of the security team told fans, ‘No photos with Brendan.’ ”

Another onlooker told Fox News that McLoughlin was helping Lambert’s security team at her concert held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas in which she signed items for fans.

“Brendan was overheard telling one fan, ‘Have her sign your boot!'” the source said.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lambert, 36, married her man, 28, in a shock wedding on January 26, 2019 after a whirlwind romance. McLoughlin shares a young son with his ex, Kaihla Rettinger.

The country cutie has seemed delighted with married life after her broken union with Blake Shelton, who went on to hook up with his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani.

At the November 2019 Country Music Association Awards, Lambert was forced to sit through a performance by her ex-husband.

But now she’s with a man who’s her protector and can be with her every day!

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.