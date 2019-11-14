Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Holding A Grudge? Miranda & Husband Brendan Refuse To Clap For Blake At CMA Awards ‘They both left their seats’ source says.

Things got a bit tense for Miranda Lambert at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the “Tin Man” singer, 36, attended the ritzy November 13 event with her husband, former New York Police Department officer Brendan McLoughlin. Still, she was forced to sit through a performance by her ex-husband, Blake Shelton.

Not surprisingly, Lambert and McLoughlin, 28, were a two of the few attendees who did not stand up to clap for Shelton, 43, after he finished belting out “God’s Country.” Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, however, danced happily to the beats and gave her man a standing ovation.

“Everyone stood up to clap for Blake at the end of his performance except Miranda Lambert and her husband,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “At the commercial break, they both left their seats.”

While it seems Lambert still holds a grudge against her ex, her alleged hostility was not reciprocated by Shelton and Stefani, 50. According to the outlet’s eyewitness, the lovebirds “were nodding their heads” during Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash” performance earlier in the night.

The blonde bombshell was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, but lost to Kacey Musgraves. Meanwhile, Shelton, was nominated for three awards, and took home one: Single of the Year for “God’s Country.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Shelton began dating Stefani in 2015, shortly after splitting from Lambert. The two went on to become a dynamic duo on The Voice — though Stefani is now stepping away from the show to focus on her other endeavors.

Lambert, meanwhile, had various romances after her nasty divorce from Shelton — which included cheating accusations on both their parts — and only met her now-husband in 2018, weeks before tying the knot in an ultra-private ceremony!

Despite fans’ speculations that the two would not last, Lambert and McLoughlin looked in love as ever at the 53rd annual ceremony held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville this Wednesday.