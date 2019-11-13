The 2019 Country Music Awards red carpet was filled with the biggest celebrity arrivals and RadarOnline.com has a gallery of the hottest stars.
Carrie Underwood hosted the show in Nashville, Tennessee on November 13, 2019.
She was joined by country legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.
Kacey Musgraves won Music Video of the Year for her song Rainbow before the show started.
Miranda Lambert was performing along with Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson and Keith Urban.
Miley Cyrus’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X won Musical Event of the Year for their song Old Town Road the Country Music Association announced before the show on Good Morning America.
Scroll through Radar’s gallery to see the biggest stars arrive on the red carpet at the 2019 Country Music Awards.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon
Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves was a ray of sunshine in her yellow dress.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Halsey
Halsey wore a dramatic black flowered dress.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid brought model glamour to the red carpet.
Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth was gorgeous in her pink gown.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow rocked a patterned dress on the red carpet.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pink
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X rocked a fringe shirt, leather pants and cowboy boots on a red carpet.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini showed off her tight abs in a crop top dress.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph
Colton Underwood packed on the PDA with Cassie Randolph.
Photo Credit: cmas-2019-red-carpet-miranda-lambert-and-husband-brendan-pics
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin walked the red carpet together.
Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood flashed her legs in a short dress with a sheer skirt.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire was elegant in a black gown with a plunging neckline.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton was glamorous in her white gown on the red carpet.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce looked glamorous on the red carpet.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jennifer Nettles
Jennifer Nettles wore a white pants suit with a cape that said "Play our f****** records Please & Thank you."
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Danielle Bradbery
The Voice season four winner Danielle Bradbery wore a slinky red gown on the carpet.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Maren Morris
Maren Morris wore a light blue crop top formal gown on the red carpet.
Photo Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Hannah Brown
Bachelorette star Hannah Brown looked like a princess in her white ball gown.
Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Colbie Caillat
Colbie Caillat wore a glittering gown.
