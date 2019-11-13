Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

See All The Stars Y’all! Country Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Nashville’s biggest voices show up in top fashions!

The 2019 Country Music Awards red carpet was filled with the biggest celebrity arrivals and RadarOnline.com has a gallery of the hottest stars.

Carrie Underwood hosted the show in Nashville, Tennessee on November 13, 2019.

She was joined by country legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Kacey Musgraves won Music Video of the Year for her song Rainbow before the show started.

Miranda Lambert was performing along with Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson and Keith Urban.

Miley Cyrus’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X won Musical Event of the Year for their song Old Town Road the Country Music Association announced before the show on Good Morning America.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery to see the biggest stars arrive on the red carpet at the 2019 Country Music Awards.