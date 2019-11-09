Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wrecking Ball Raw! Miley Cyrus Has Vocal Cord Surgery & Must Stay Silent For Weeks Source says singer was recently 'devastated' when ex Liam Hemsworth unfollowed her.

Miley Cyrus has undergone vocal cord surgery, sources have told PEOPLE.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, known for her deep voice, has already left the hospital after having the procedure, according to the outlet.

When Cyrus was hospitalized for tonsillitis last month, sources told PEOPLE, she discovered a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly had for years.

Cyrus was told that surgery was a must before the end of the year, and that she will need to stay silent for several weeks afterwards.

Now the star’s career will be put on hold until she recovers.

However, an insider told the website that Cyrus is “doing great and will be back and better than ever early next year.”

On Friday, November 8, Cyrus’ beau Cody Simpson hinted at her surgery, sharing a black-and-white photo of the pair with the word “success.”

Now fans know what the reference was about.

On a recent Instagram Story, Cyrus also noted that she “on vocal rest.”

She captioned a clip of herself working out, “On vocal rest not body.”

The “Slide Away” singer, who had a scandalous breakup from husband Liam Hemsworth and briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, was “devastated” when he recently unfollowed her on social media, a source told RadarOnline.com.

“She thought somehow they would find their way back to each other and she was holding on to that, but then Liam unfollowed her and that was his way of saying it’s really done,” the insider revealed exclusively to Radar. “Yeah, Liam is not turning back.”

The source added “after all that’s been happening with her, she had been distracting herself from it all but now she is really feeling it. It’s quite sad.”

Hemsworth recovered from his own reported health scare during his marriage to Cyrus.

But now, she’s no doubt getting comfort from her Australian new boyfriend Simpson.

The two have flaunted PDA all over Los Angeles!

Blonde hunk Simpson recently told The Kyle and Jackie O Show, “We keep each other in a good place. That’s what’s really healthy about it and I think that’s the first time I’ve had that in a relationship. We’re very, very much on the same page.”