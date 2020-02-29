Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gwen Stefani posted a sweet selfie with her birthday boy son Apollo and beau Blake Shelton—after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the superstar couple had spent some time apart.

On Friday, the No Doubt singer, 50, hailed Apollo’s sixth birthday on Instagram, posing next to her son while Shelton, 43, had his arms around the boy with a colorful cake in front of him.

“6 years ago GOD blessed us w this little angel 👼 boy 🙏🏻,” Stefani captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “thank you GOD,” “happy birthday” and “APOLLO.”

Stefani, Shelton, and Apollo looked like a happy family.

But Radar reported on Valentine’s Day that the singers have been facing time apart as they perform in different states at the same time.

“This is the first significant amount of time they’ve had apart in years, if ever, and Blake falls to pieces without Gwen by his side,” an insider told Radar.

While Shelton has been traveling around the country on his “Friends and Heroes” tour, Stefani has been busy performing at her “Just a Girl” residency in Las Vegas.

“They swear it’s something that will that will make them even closer, but Blake is already having issues at the thought of guys fawning all over Gwen when she performs sexy shows in Vegas,” said the source.

Shelton and Stefani became a couple not long after he announced his separation from wife Miranda Lambert in July 2015 and she filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

Their first public date was at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Shelton has been a fun father figure to Apollo — and Gwen’s other two sons, Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11. They’ve been seen playing basketball, flying on private jets and going to church services together.

According to a Radar eyewitness, the blonde beauty and Shelton looked close with her kids while celebrating Christmas Eve at her Roman Catholic Church last year.

Now they’ve helped little Apollo blow out his birthday candles!

