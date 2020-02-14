Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Separate Lives: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend Time Apart Amid ‘Shifting’ Dynamic The couple's hopes the 'significant' break can somehow bring them closer.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are facing time apart as they perform in different states at the same time —and sources predict it’ll spell tension, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“This is the first significant amount of time they’ve had apart in years, if ever, and Blake falls to pieces without Gwen by his side,” noted an insider.

Shelton, 43, is currently traveling around the country on his “Friends and Heroes” tour while 50-year-old Stefani has been busy performing at her “Just a Girl” residency in Las Vegas.

“They swear it’s something that will that will make them even closer, but Blake is already having issues at the thought of guys fawning all over Gwen when she performs sexy shows in Vegas,” said the source.

As Radar previously reported, Shelton and Stefani became a couple not long after he announced his separation from Miranda Lambert in July 2015 and she filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale the following month. They made their official debut as a couple on the red carpet at the February 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party.

Over the years, the couple’s relationship has evolved.

“The dynamic between them is really shifting because she was the dependent one, now he’s the lost soul who has to know where she is every second of the day,” said the source.

“Truth be told, Gwen is looking forward to a little break,” added the source. “She’s looking sexier than ever and wants to have some fun nights out with the girls.”