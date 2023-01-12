‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Accused Of Blowing Off Lawsuit Over Alleged $1k Debt
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been accused of blowing off a photographer’s lawsuit over an alleged unpaid invoice — and now the reality star is facing being hit with a default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the photographer Allison Miller and her company Photography By Ace are pleading with the judge to wrap up the case.
Miller said Leakes was served outside her $1.8 million condo in Atlanta back on July 24. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the lawsuit was filed against NeNe (real name: Linnethia Leakes) and her business, The Linnethia Lounge, in Gwinnett County Court.
In court documents, the company said they had invoiced NeNe and her club for work done but had not heard back. Despite numerous emails demanding payment, Photography by Ace said Leakes not only failed to make payment but “no longer is communicating on this matter.”
Leakes had claimed the photographer never worked for her or her lounge. As part of the suit, Miller attached two invoices that were sent to Leakes.
The first invoice was for a total of $500 for services provided on October 30 and 31, 2021 for a brunch and a Falcons Halloween party. The second invoice was for work done on November 12 and 13, 2021. The total was $500.
Leakes was served with the legal paperwork hours after it was filed in court. The process server said they stood outside Leake’s luxury condo building until she arrived.
The server said they handed the legal papers to Leakes as she exited her Blue 2020 Rolls Royce. “I delivered the documents to Linnethia Leakes with identity confirmed by subject saying yes when named. The individual accepted service with direct delivery,” the filing read.
A couple of weeks before the lawsuit was filed, Miller posted photos of Leakes and the RHOA star’s boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh at the lounge in question. Another photo of Miller’s page showed Nene inside the lounge on September 25, 2021.
The lawsuit came after NeNe dismissed her lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen over discrimination from federal court. The parties are still battling privately in arbitration over alleged discrimination claims.