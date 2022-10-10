'RHOA' Alum NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Suffers Heart Attack & Stroke One Year After Gregg's Death

Insiders said Brentt Leakes was rushed to a local hospital at the time, where he was said to be receiving medical treatment for a number of days, and is now doing much better.

TMZ broke the news of his stroke and heart attack, reporting that he is "lucky to be alive."

In addition to Brentt, Leakes is also a proud mom to son Bryson Rashard Bryant.

The former Bravolebrity last shared a photo of Brentt in February in honor of him turning another year older.