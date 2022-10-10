'RHOA' Alum NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Suffers Heart Attack & Stroke One Year After Gregg's Death
Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes' youngest son is on the road to recovery after he suffered a heart attack and stroke at the young age of 23, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The health scare took place earlier this month in Atlanta, according to reports. In 2021, Brentt's father, Gregg, died after a battle with cancer, leaving NeNe a widow.
Insiders said Brentt Leakes was rushed to a local hospital at the time, where he was said to be receiving medical treatment for a number of days, and is now doing much better.
TMZ broke the news of his stroke and heart attack, reporting that he is "lucky to be alive."
In addition to Brentt, Leakes is also a proud mom to son Bryson Rashard Bryant.
The former Bravolebrity last shared a photo of Brentt in February in honor of him turning another year older.
"Issa King's Birthday," she gushed. "My whittle big baby is 23 tah day! It's his first birthday without daddy! Brentt I know Gregg will be loving on you all day. We are both so proud of you!"
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Gregg died age 66 last September amid his battle with stage III colon cancer. He was surrounded by all of his children, loved ones, as well as Leakes in his final moments.
"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," a publicist shared on her behalf. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."
Since then, Leakes dealt with other personal issues that have come to light.
The TV personality and entrepreneur accused her former network of a racist and hostile work environment on RHOA in a bombshell lawsuit filed against Bravo, NBC Universal, franchise producer Andy Cohen, and other parties back in April.
More recently, RadarOnline.com confirmed in a surprising turn of events that she dismissed the lawsuit and "all claims asserted by Leakes without prejudice."
"All parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal," the document read. "No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this court."
RadarOnline.com should note that because of the "without prejudice" part, it means she could refile her case down the line.