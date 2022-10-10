'What The Heck Is Up With You?': Jeb Bush Scoffs At Trump's Claims His Late Father Hid White House Docs In Bowling Alley-Turned-Chinese Restaurant

Jeb Bush appeared to scratch his head after Donald Trump accused his late father, George H.W. Bush, of stowing "millions of documents" at a former bowling alley-turned-Chinese restaurant during a GOP campaign rally, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"By contrast, I had a small number of boxes and storage at Mar-a-Lago — very small, relatively — guarded by the great Secret Service, we love the Secret Service. And yet the FBI, with many people, raided my house," Trump said at the event in Mesa, Arizona, while showing his support for gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.