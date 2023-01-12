Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Bankruptcy: Country Clubs Frequented By Disgraced Lawyer Sued For Return Of $503k

The country clubs that Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi attended before his downfall are being sued by the trustee presiding over his defunct law firm’s bankruptcy — who is demanding the return of money the disgraced lawyer spent to fund his lavish lifestyle instead of paying his bills, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy in 2020. The once-respected lawyer stands accused of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme.