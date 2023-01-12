Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Bankruptcy: Country Clubs Frequented By Disgraced Lawyer Sued For Return Of $503k
The country clubs that Erika Jayne’s husband Tom Girardi attended before his downfall are being sued by the trustee presiding over his defunct law firm’s bankruptcy — who is demanding the return of money the disgraced lawyer spent to fund his lavish lifestyle instead of paying his bills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi and his law firm Girardi Keese were forced into bankruptcy in 2020. The once-respected lawyer stands accused of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme.
In court, Girardi has been accused of embezzling money meant for his clients to pay his own bills. A trustee was appointed to take over control of Girardi’s finances and sell off assets.
The trustee will use the money collected to pay back Girardi’s creditors. However, the firm has over $500 million in claims filed against it at the moment. Jayne was hit with a $25 million lawsuit as part of the bankruptcy. The suit demanded she returns millions that the law firm spent to pay bills for her company EJ Global.
Jayne has denied all allegations of wrongdoing or that she had any knowledge of her husband’s alleged activities.
Earlier this month, the trustee started filing lawsuits against companies and individuals who received “fraudulent transfers” from Girardi in the years leading up to his bankruptcy. The suits seek to recover money that Girardi spent on himself at a time when he knew he could not pay his bills.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, American Express was hit with a $50 million lawsuit and Jayne was sued for $100k, which is on top of the $25 million lawsuit.
Now, the trustee has filed three separate suits against country clubs that Girardi was a member of before the Chapter 7. The first lawsuit was brought against the Bel-Air Country Club. Girardi spent $176k in the seven years at the club before his creditors pushed him into bankruptcy.
The second and third lawsuits are filed against The Wilshire County Club and the Lakeside Golf Club. Girarid dropped $202k at Wilshire and $126k at Lakeside in the years before being dragged to court.
The trustee demanded all the money spent be returned to the estate immediately.