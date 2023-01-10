‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Slapped With $100k Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Fraudulent Transfers' Made By Her Estranged Husband Tom Girardi's Defunct Law Firm

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been hit with a brand new lawsuit demanding she turns over $97k her estranged husband Tom Girardi spent on her in the years leading up to him being forced into bankruptcy — which is on top of the $25 million lawsuit she is already facing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the involuntary Chapter 7 for Girardi’s now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese filed the suit earlier today.