‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Slapped With $100k Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Fraudulent Transfers' Made By Her Estranged Husband Tom Girardi's Defunct Law Firm
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been hit with a brand new lawsuit demanding she turns over $97k her estranged husband Tom Girardi spent on her in the years leading up to him being forced into bankruptcy — which is on top of the $25 million lawsuit she is already facing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the trustee presiding over the involuntary Chapter 7 for Girardi’s now-defunct law firm Girardi Keese filed the suit earlier today.
As we’ve previously reported, Girardi and his firm were forced into bankruptcy in 2020. His creditors accuse him of running his firm like a Ponzi scheme. Many ex-clients accused him of Girardi securing a settlement in a legal dispute but failed to pay the money out.
Everyone from orphans, widows and a fire burn victim claimed to be owed money from Girardi’s firm. As part of the bankruptcy, the trustee has been selling off Girardi’s assets to generate money to pay back creditors. In addition, the trustee has been filing lawsuits to collect money Girardi spent in the years before filing for bankruptcy.
As part of the Chapter 7 case, Jayne was hit with a $25 million lawsuit demanding she returns money Girardi’s firm spent to pay the bills for her company, EJ Global.
Now, the trustee has filed a lawsuit going after Jayne personally for $97,500. “During the seven-year period prior to the Petition Date, Girardi Keese made approximately 6 payments to Erika in the total aggregate amount of $97,200 (the “Seven-Year Transfers”), consisting of, among other things, approximately 2 payments to Erika in the total aggregate amount of $15,000 during the four-year period prior to the Petition Date,” the petition read.
The lawsuit said the money did not benefit Girardi Keese and was made at a time when Girardi knew his finances were in a dire situation. The suit reads, “similar to when Toto pulled the curtain back to reveal that the Wizard of Oz was a hoax, the world eventually learned that Girardi Keese was nothing more than an illicit and felonious business operated to line the rather large pockets of Thomas, his wife, and numerous cohorts. While the Trustee continues to investigate the magnitude of the fraud that spanned decades, it is obvious that millions of dollars of client funds were stolen and diverted to fund the lavish lifestyles of Thomas and other non-deserving parties.”
The trustee demands Jayne cough up the $100k immediately.