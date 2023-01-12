'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre
Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.
The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS, the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned out to be the suspect in the quadruple slayings.
According to the neighbor, Kohberger asked him if he had heard about the murders days after the crime occurred. He allegedly told the neighbor he believed the brutal killings were a "crime of passion," adding the police had "no leads."
"He brought it up in conversation — asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did," the man claimed. "And then he said, 'It seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion."
The neighbor mentioned that at the time of the exchange, there wasn't much information out to the public.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger was arrested on December 30 for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
The four students were slaughtered in an off-campus home with a "Rambo" style knife.
Kohberger had traveled cross-country with his father, leaving Washington and heading to Pennsylvania for Christmas. He was taken into custody in PA and later extradited to Idaho, where he faces four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.
The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, his cell phone records, and more.
Kohberger was in court on Thursday, where he waived his right to a speedy trial. His preliminary trial is on June 26.