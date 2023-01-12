'Crime Of Passion': Bryan Kohberger's Neighbor Reveals Chilling Conversation He Had With Accused Killer Just Days After University Of Idaho Massacre

Bryan Kohberger brought up the University of Idaho murders in a bizarre conversation with this neighbor, RadarOnline.com has learned. The man — who wished not to disclose his name or face — revealed the PhD student, who wound up arrested for the murder of the four college students, inquired about the killings just days after the crime.

The neighbor lived by Kohberger, 28, in an off-campus apartment complex in Washington, located less than 10 miles from the Moscow murder home. In a brand new interview with CBS , the unidentified male recalled the eerie discussion he had with the person who turned out to be the suspect in the quadruple slayings.

According to the neighbor, Kohberger asked him if he had heard about the murders days after the crime occurred. He allegedly told the neighbor he believed the brutal killings were a "crime of passion," adding the police had "no leads."

"He brought it up in conversation — asked if I had heard about the murders, which I did," the man claimed. "And then he said, 'It seems like they have no leads. Seems like it was a crime of passion."

The neighbor mentioned that at the time of the exchange, there wasn't much information out to the public.