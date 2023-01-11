Bizarre Behavior: University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Told Police 'It’s Really Sad What Happened' To His Alleged Victims
The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students late last year reportedly told police it is “really sad what happened” to the victims as he was being extradited back to Idaho, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a chilling development to come less than two weeks after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection to the November 13 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the 28-year-old suspect reportedly displayed bizarre behavior during his extradition process.
According to one source involved in Kohberger’s extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho, Kohberger “was narrating to himself” during the process and couldn’t help but comment on the four students’ tragic deaths.
“He did say: ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more,” the source said, according to the New York Post. “He’s smarter than that.”
The source also revealed Kohnberger “seemed really nervous” at the time and he was “narrating to himself everything that was happening” as he was being transported back to Idaho.
“At one point, he was saying something to himself like: ‘I’m fine, this is okay,’” the source continued. “Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn’t awful.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kohnberger was arrested on December 30 and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary in connection to the stabbing deaths of Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin in their off-campus Moscow, Idaho home more than one month earlier.
Investigators connected Kohnberger to the scene of the crime via cellphone data, his white Hyundai Elantra and DNA reportedly found on the sheath of a knife left at the crime scene.
Kohnberger was extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho on January 4 and is currently being held at Latah County Jail as he awaits his next pretrial hearing on Thursday.
According to a source at the jail where the quadruple murder suspect is being held, Kohnberger was placed away from other inmates for his own safety.
The source also revealed Kohnberger is “getting used to” his new living arrangement.
“He keeps to himself, he’s away from the other prisoners,” the source said on Tuesday. “But he will make small talk with the guards and seems to be getting used to the place.”