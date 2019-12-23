Love Affairs & Steamy Makeouts! Most Scandalous Secret Romances & Hookups Of 2019 Exposed Celebrities ringing in the New Year with rings, bling and everything!

For some celebrities, ringing in the New Year could come with an actual ring! Over the past 12 months, love has blossomed for many of Hollywood’s hottest, even when they least expect it, and RadarOnline.com has a refresher on all the surprising and unexpected new couples of 2019.

Including one of the most recent love stories to find a happy ending – the stunning engagement of Emma Stone and Dave McCary!

As Radar revealed, the La La Land star said “yes” to Saturday Night Live writer, with the 34-year-old hunk announcing the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, December 4, by sharing a sweet photo of him and Stone, 31. In it, the two are smiling from ear to ear while showing off Stone’s new ring — which seems to be a pearl rather than a diamond.

The stars have been together for two years, though they’ve managed to keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

While rarely photographed, they recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. They also attended the Oscars and a Golden Globes after-party, and were caught looking cozy at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

Prior to meeting McCary, Stone dated fellow actor Andrew Garfield. She was also briefly linked to Justin Theroux when she was caught on a beach vacation with him following his split from Jennifer Aniston. But none of those relationships lasted. Now, however, it appears the Crazy. Stupid. Love. actress has found her forever mate.

