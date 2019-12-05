Emma Stone Engaged To ‘SNL’ Writer Boyfriend Dave McCary

Emma Stone is a bride-to-be!

The La La Land actress is engaged to Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary. The hunk announced the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, December 4, by sharing a sweet photo of him and Stone, 31. In it, the two are smiling from ear to ear while showing off Stone’s new ring — which seems to be a pearl rather than a diamond.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the stars have been together for two years, though they’ve managed to keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

While rarely photographed, they recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. They also attended the Oscars and a Golden Globes after-party, and were caught looking cozy at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

Prior to meeting McCary, 34, Stone dated fellow actor Andrew Garfield. She was also briefly linked to Justin Theroux when she was caught on a beach vacation with him following his split from Jennifer Aniston.