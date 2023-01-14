New York Times Accused Of 'Whitewashing' & 'Sugarcoating' Exposé On Hunter Biden & His Series Of Alleged Crimes
The New York Times was called out front and center this week after the celebrated news outlet seemingly “sugarcoated” Hunter Biden and his numerous alleged crimes in an exposé on the troubled first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The report, published on Wednesday, focused on President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old embattled son and the ongoing federal investigation into his alleged tax and finance crimes connected to his overseas business dealings.
But according to Daily Mail, the New York Times not only omitted a number of key aspects related to Hunter’s alleged crimes but the outlet also “got wrong” a myriad of details surrounding Hunter’s troubled adult life.
For example, the New York Times reportedly claimed other outlets “exaggerated” the Hunter Biden scandal before arguing entire matter was nothing more than a “narrative promoted by the Republicans.”
Daily Mail zeroed in on a number of points made in the Wednesday report, particularly the Times’ claim that James Gilliar – a former business associate of Hunter’s – was “unaware” that President Biden was involved in Hunter’s overseas business deal with the Chinese energy company CEFC.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gilliar was the same business associate who first indicated “the big guy” in an email in which Hunter said to hold “10% for the big guy” was Joe Biden – although that particular deal never went through.
- Hunter Biden Befriends Kevin McCarthy's Mom At State Dinner As House Republicans Turn Up Heat On Investigations Into Embattled First Son
- Tax Fraud Charges Against Hunter Biden Could Be Imminent As Federal Investigators Zero In On 'False $30,000 Tax Deduction'
- White House Once Again REFUSES To Answer Questions About Hunter Biden, Accuses House Republicans Of Focusing On 'Political Division' Rather Than 'American Families'
Daily Mail also targeted the New York Times for its claim that Hunter and his father did not share a bank account – although evidence allegedly shows the father-and-son duo did.
“Some of what Republicans have cast as evidence that could implicate President Biden in questionable behavior by his son – assertions that father and son shared bank accounts.... is contradicted or undercut by a fuller look at Hunter Biden's activities,” the Times wrote.
According to Daily Mail, Hunter and Joe Biden not only shared a bank account but the pair also paid for each other’s bills. One email on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop even showed that the first son once complained he had been locked out of his bank account because his father was using it.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the allegations against the New York Times for apparently “whitewashing” and “sugarcoating” their report into Hunter Biden came just hours after it was revealed the federal investigators probing the first son are weighing whether or not to charge the 52-year-old businessman and lawyer with any crimes.
David Weiss, the U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump leading the federal investigation into Hunter, recently revealed he is focusing on one $30,000 tax deduction Hunter allegedly wrote off as a business expenditure.
Weiss is also reportedly weighing whether or not to charge Hunter with crimes for allegedly lying about his drug addiction when filling out a federal gun form in October 2018.