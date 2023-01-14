Amy Robach Emotional During First Reunion With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue After Kissing 12-Year Marriage Goodbye For T.J. Holmes

Awkward! Amy Robach appeared to get emotional while passing her pooch off to her estranged husband after choosing her secret relationship with T.J. Holmes over their marriage. The embattled Good Morning America host, 49, reunited with Andrew Shue , 55, for the first time since the lid on her hush-hush "affair" was blown open, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The suspended GMA3 anchor looked like she was about to cry when she met up with her ex in Greenwich Village on Friday to exchange their shared dog, Brody. While Robach and Shue don't share any children, they are attempting to co-parent their beloved Maltipoo amid their nasty split.

Robach arrived first to doggy drop-off and passed the time by walking Brody around the park. Dad must have missed his pup because when Shue arrived, the tan-colored pooch was greeted with scratches and rubs.