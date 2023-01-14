Amy Robach Emotional During First Reunion With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue After Kissing 12-Year Marriage Goodbye For T.J. Holmes
Awkward! Amy Robach appeared to get emotional while passing her pooch off to her estranged husband after choosing her secret relationship with T.J. Holmes over their marriage. The embattled Good Morning America host, 49, reunited with Andrew Shue, 55, for the first time since the lid on her hush-hush "affair" was blown open, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The suspended GMA3 anchor looked like she was about to cry when she met up with her ex in Greenwich Village on Friday to exchange their shared dog, Brody. While Robach and Shue don't share any children, they are attempting to co-parent their beloved Maltipoo amid their nasty split.
Robach arrived first to doggy drop-off and passed the time by walking Brody around the park. Dad must have missed his pup because when Shue arrived, the tan-colored pooch was greeted with scratches and rubs.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the exes kept their distance, looking tense while exchanging their broken family's pet. Following a brief chat, which looked unpleasant for both parties, Robach and Shue quickly went their separate ways, with the sidelined TV host allegedly heading to her new lover's nearby place.
Despite being married for 12 years, Robach and Shue are said to be in the middle of a divorce. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Robach and Shue quietly sold off their $5 million New York home weeks before her romance with Holmes was made public.
Her lover has also split from his wife in the wake of their relationship mess. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig.
While it was claimed the duo started their romance earlier this year, sources claim they did not cross any lines until they both split from their significant others in August.
Robach and Holmes didn't just lose their marriages over their chemistry. Their jobs are on the line too.
ABC launched an internal investigation into their affair to see if the co-anchors, who hosted the third hour of GMA, violated any company policies — specifically the company's morality clause.
The pair has been off the air since the investigation — which RadarOnline.com confirmed is ongoing, despite reports.
On Friday, it was reported that Robach and Holmes had been ousted from their positions and were working with ABC on their exit contracts; however, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation told RadarOnline.com that ABC hasn't said goodbye to the costars-turned-lovers... yet.