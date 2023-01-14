Pamela Anderson Never Read Letter Actress Lily James Sent Before Playing Her In Hulu Series
Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson refused to read a letter sent to her by actress Lily James, who was cast as Pam in the Hulu series about her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prior to filming, James wrote a handwritten note to Anderson asking for a sit-down.
During an interview with the New York Times, Anderson opened up on her reason for not reading the letter. She said she did not feel the series should be made and felt it was exploitation.
"It was already hurtful enough the first time," Anderson said. "It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalizing off that thing?"
The Hulu series detailed her notorious relationship with rockstar Lee, which included the retelling of the couple's infamous home sex tape, which was illegally sold without Anderson's consent.
The Hulu team behind Pam & Tommy, which included James and the series' producer, Robert Siegel, claimed that they reached out to Anderson but they claimed she had "chosen not to engage."
"So we’ve respected her desire not to be involved," Siegel said of Anderson refusing to contribute to his series.
As for James' letter, Anderson has not even opened the scanned copy that was emailed to her and it remains in an unread folder. Instead, Anderson devoted her time and energy to her own documentary.
Anderson is set to release both her memoir and new Netflix program this month.