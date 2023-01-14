Pamela Anderson Never Read Letter Actress Lily James Sent Before Playing Her In Hulu Series

The Hulu team behind Pam & Tommy, which included James and the series' producer, Robert Siegel, claimed that they reached out to Anderson but they claimed she had "chosen not to engage."

"So we’ve respected her desire not to be involved," Siegel said of Anderson refusing to contribute to his series.

As for James' letter, Anderson has not even opened the scanned copy that was emailed to her and it remains in an unread folder. Instead, Anderson devoted her time and energy to her own documentary.

Anderson is set to release both her memoir and new Netflix program this month.