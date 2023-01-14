Your tip
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Pack On PDA In Front Of Business Associates Following Rumors Their Marriage Is 'Falling Apart'

Source: Mega
Jan. 13 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

A happy couple or a beautiful facade? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner put on cheerful faces during a casual business meeting at their mega-pricey Miami condominium on Friday following rumors their marriage has been on the rocks for months.

In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ivanka and Jared pretended to like each other by showering one another with affection in front of their guests. However, the former first daughter was still not wearing her wedding ring — a telling move she's been making lately.

Days after seemingly ignoring her husband's birthday on social media, the couple reunited at their lavish $47,000 per month property, where they've been staying with their children until the construction of their "Billionaire Bunker" home is completed.

Ivanka slapped on a smile, wearing a tight, white long-sleeved shirt, and pulling her blonde hair back in a low ponytail.

Source: Mega
Keeping the business look casual but professional, Donald Trump's daughter hugged her guests but not before planting a playful kiss on Jared's lips. While she wasn't wearing a diamond on her left hand, RadarOnline.com can reveal she appeared to be sporting a silver band on her right — which doesn't count when you're husband and wife.

The couple — who wed in 2009 — served as senior advisors in Donald's administration, which allegedly caused tension in the marriage. Ivanka vowed to step away from politics last year despite her dad's pleas to help with his 2024 aspirations after Jared reportedly gave her an ultimatum: their relationship or the campaign trail.

Source: Mega

“It’s all falling apart,” an insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively in December. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”

According to the source, "Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children.

“They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”

Source: Mega

Last month, Ivanka and Jared's icy relationship was on display, with witnesses telling Page Six that she gave her husband the cold shoulder during a yacht party.

“I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances," a spy told the outlet. “As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance [from each other] — never too close; never too far apart."

