Ivanka Trump Cheerful Without Wedding Ring After Skipping Daddy Donald's NYE Bash On Heels Of Marriage Trouble Speculation
Ivanka Trump seemed ready to tackle the new year after skipping Donald and Melania's lavish New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago. The former first daughter, 41, was spotted kicking off 2023 with her pals for a game of paddleball at a billionaire's Miami home on January 1, hours after ditching her daddy's party in addition to leaving him high and dry on the campaign trail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ivanka channeled her inner Sporty Spice when she arrived at billionaire businessman Wayne Boich's mansion on Sunday, greeting several friends outside the property. She appeared in good spirits despite the drama surrounding her family and amid the reports that her marriage to Jared Kushner is struggling due to her father's political aspirations.
Kushner was not present for the outing — and Ivanka wasn't wearing her wedding ring in the photos obtained by Daily Mail, adding to the growing speculation that her 13-year union is in trouble.
Donald's oldest daughter appeared ready to get her fitness on. Flashing her long limbs in a short, white tennis dress, Ivanka tied her blonde locks up in a ponytail. She accessorized her athletic look with a matching visor, white sneakers, and socks with red stripes. Her naked ring finger was on full display.
Ivanka, who served as Trump's senior advisor in his administration, vowed to step away from politics. As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Ivanka and Jared's marriage has been crumbling for a while now.
“It’s all falling apart,” dished an insider. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”
According to the source, their once solid relationship allegedly began to fall apart after Donald lost the 2020 presidential election triggering the Capitol riot, with Jared reportedly giving Ivanka an ultimatum.
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the source explained. “They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”
Ivanka picked her husband and marriage, revealing she had no plans to be involved in politics — despite Donald's pleas for support.
“I love my father very much,” she said in November after Donald revealed he was planning to run for president again. “This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”
Donald later claimed he "never asked" Ivanka or Jared to join his 2024 presidential campaign.