'Treated Me Like A Servant': Lenny Hochstein Accuses Estranged Wife 'RHOM' Star Lisa Of 'Abuse'

The ongoing divorce drama between Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein was taken to a new level with new allegations. Lenny accused his estranged wife of "abuse" in a lengthy online comment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The current season of the hit Bravo show, centered on the luxurious lives of Florida's elite, has largely focused on the turmoil between the once-happy husband and wife.

Lenny, 56, filed for divorce from Lisa, 40, in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage — and has since begun dating a much younger woman, to the dismay of his ex.