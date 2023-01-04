'Treated Me Like A Servant': Lenny Hochstein Accuses Estranged Wife 'RHOM' Star Lisa Of 'Abuse'
The ongoing divorce drama between Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her estranged husband Lenny Hochstein was taken to a new level with new allegations. Lenny accused his estranged wife of "abuse" in a lengthy online comment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The current season of the hit Bravo show, centered on the luxurious lives of Florida's elite, has largely focused on the turmoil between the once-happy husband and wife.
Lenny, 56, filed for divorce from Lisa, 40, in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage — and has since begun dating a much younger woman, to the dismay of his ex.
The self-proclaimed "Boob God" went off on his estranged wife on social media, making shocking allegations of abuse.
"Lisa treated me like her servant," Lenny replied to an Instagram comment. The Miami surgeon then went on a scathing rant about the alleged abuse he endured at the hands of Lisa.
"She refused to help me with the smallest requests," Lenny stated.
"Yelled at me on a weekly if not daily basis, established a life completely away from me, stayed out partying when I was home, criticized everything I did (except working hard), shoved her friends who I disliked down my throat, embarrassed me in public in front of my friends and refused to do anything with me," he alleged.
Lenny also flipped the script on his estranged wife — who accused him of being unfaithful to her during their marriage — by claiming that the Bravo star was involved in an extramarital affair.
"When I told her how I felt she laughed at me and one of the guys she's dating has been to our home, have vacationed with us and has had a 'friendly' relationship with her for 7 years but I'm the bad guy?" Lenny ranted.
"I tried to sacrifice my life for the sake of the children for years but ultimately the abuse became too much," Lenny added. "You think you know the real Lisa?"
Lenny allegedly began dating Katharina Mazepa, 27, after he separated from his wife. Lisa has also been seen out with mystery men since her marriage crumbled.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa was caught "canoodling" with tech entrepreneur Joey Glidden in December but denied they were anything more than just friends.
Lisa and Lenny share two children together, Logan, 7, and Elle, 3.