'Untouchable': Father Of Jesse James' Son's Alleged Victim Claims Dad's Fame Helped Troubled 25-Year-Old Avoid Serious Jail Time

The father of the young woman who was reportedly battered by Jesse James' son says the troubled 25-year-old escaped serious prison time due to his father's reality show fame and money, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Speaking out for the first time, heartbroken Texas dad Kristopher Peterson, 48, told RadarOnline.com he wanted to see the young Jesse behind bars and undergoing counseling for his alleged violent outbursts — especially against his long-suffering daughter, Lucee, 21.

Instead, Peterson claimed Jesse Eli James, 25, has been gallivanting about town and partying in Austin’s music clubs acting like he is “untouchable” and pestering his daughter any chance he gets – including filing a frivolous lawsuit against her, the father charged.