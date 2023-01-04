'Untouchable': Father Of Jesse James' Son's Alleged Victim Claims Dad's Fame Helped Troubled 25-Year-Old Avoid Serious Jail Time
The father of the young woman who was reportedly battered by Jesse James' son says the troubled 25-year-old escaped serious prison time due to his father's reality show fame and money, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Speaking out for the first time, heartbroken Texas dad Kristopher Peterson, 48, told RadarOnline.com he wanted to see the young Jesse behind bars and undergoing counseling for his alleged violent outbursts — especially against his long-suffering daughter, Lucee, 21.
Instead, Peterson claimed Jesse Eli James, 25, has been gallivanting about town and partying in Austin’s music clubs acting like he is “untouchable” and pestering his daughter any chance he gets – including filing a frivolous lawsuit against her, the father charged.
“I’m sure he’s getting special treatment because his daddy’s got money,” said Peterson, a restaurant manager. “An ordinary guy would have been in jail. It is extremely frustrating.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the unhinged offspring has been handcuffed three times for allegedly attacking Lucee, and twice for reportedly terrorizing her with a barrage of text messages and threats in violation of court protection orders.
The young Jesse was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 for violating a protection order after being sentenced to five years probation for a felony “Continuous Family Violence” conviction. He faced up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The conviction "blindsided" his former stepmother, Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock, who married his father in 2005 before a cheating scandal led to a 2010 divorce.
Lucee’s father told RadarOnline.com the young James is a ticking time bomb who got an easy sentence because of his well-connected West Coast Chopper dad – worth an estimated $50 million.
“He had five different arrests for crimes against my daughter, and one of them was a felony – he should have been sentenced to prison time,” Peterson said in an emotional interview. “He’s got problems – he needs to be locked up.”
“He’s currently on probation and he goes out every night (hanging out) around town. This kid acts like he’s invincible. He’s seen all over downtown — nobody is doing anything about it.”
“He sees my daughter and he starts harassing her — he’s supposed to be 100 yards away from her. I guess he thinks he’s untouchable,” the worried father claimed. “It’s frightening. Every time she calls me, I cringe because I'm worried something’s happened to her.”
Despite a lifetime order of protection against Jesse Jr., Peterson said he is still allegedly hounding the family – this time with a lawsuit he filed on August 6, 2021, accusing Lucee of tossing out his possessions after one of his domestic violence arrests.
Lucee, a seamstress, moved out of the Austin apartment, placed all his property in a storage unit, and gave the keys to his family, Peterson said. What James and his family did with the possessions is unknown.
“He doesn’t have a leg to stand on but he’s just harassing her,” Peterson said. “(Lucee’s) upset that must go to court to deal with this. She wants nothing to do with this.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Jesse Sr. and his current wife, Bonnie Rotten, were involved in a messy public fight this month after she accused him of cheating. He denied the accusations. Days later, she filed for a protective order claiming he had slammed her arm into a door during an altercation.
Bonnie ended up dropping her divorce and request for a restraining order. The two are currently back together and living in James’ home.