'He Started Choking Me': Ex-Girlfriend Of Jesse James' Son Recalls Terrifying Alleged Assaults, Accuses Him Of Threatening To Kill Her
The son of the marriage-challenged reality star Jesse James has a terrifying Texas-sized history of allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend and RadarOnline.com has the shocking and heartbreaking details.
The Monster Garage star’s son, Jesse Eli James, 25, has been arrested multiple times after being accused of vicious domestic attacks and twice for allegedly terrorizing his long-suffering gal-pal Lucee Peterson for violating court-issued protection orders.
The shocking details come as the West Coast Chopper star earned his own domestic violence allegations when his wife, Bonnie Rotten, 29, sought — but later withdrew — a protection order following a violent confrontation in their home near Austin, Texas, in November.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Junior was arrested twice in 2020 within one week for assault family violence when he reportedly went berserk inside an Austin Airbnb. Court documents reveal the homeowner, who lived upstairs, called 911.
According to an affidavit dated April 30, 2021, Peterson filed in Travis County court to obtain a permanent protection order. In the affidavit, she described how the younger Jesse allegedly pounded on her for trying to stop him from kicking her inside the Airbnb.
“Jesse kicked my hand with his boot, cutting my hand,” she claimed. “Jesse was pulling my hair and kicked me in my back.”
Days later, she said another incident broke out inside their apartment. “We were arguing. Jesse threw an apple at my head and kicked me in my back. Jesse soaked the entire house in water using a shower head,” Peterson alleged.
Two months later, an argument allegedly inspired Junior to throttle Peterson as they lay in bed inside his mother’s Austin home.
“All of a sudden, Jesse rolled over onto me, grabbed my neck with both of his hands and started choking me,” the affidavit stated. “I couldn’t breathe.”
She claimed similar attacks continued in July, September, and December of 2020 – including one alleged incident where he viciously yanked her out of a car, shearing off a chunk of her arm that got caught to a metal facet on her shoulder. Her injury required nine stitches.
- Jesse James' Son Sentenced To Two Days In Jail For Violating Protection Order Months Before Dad's Public Fight With Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten
- 'I've Been Accused Of Cheating Relentlessly For 12 Years': Read Jesse James' Emotional Text Messages To Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Pleading For Her To Return Home After Their Public Fight
- ‘I’m Afraid She’s Going To Get Violent’: Listen To The 911 Call Jesse James Made To Police Accusing Wife Bonnie Rotten Of Hitting Him
“My veins were hanging out and I was bleeding a lot,” she wrote. “Jesse drove me home, dropped me off, and told me to figure out what to do because he didn’t want to get in trouble again. Then he left.”
In April 2021, Peterson alleged an unhinged Junior got angry with her because they got evicted from an apartment. He reportedly blamed her for the eviction.
“Jesse started threatening to kill me,” she said, claiming he slugged her in the forearm. “Jesse said, ‘Do you want me to f------ lose my s--- and knock the rest of your f------ teeth out? …I’m gonna f------- kill you b----, I’m going to f------ punch your face into dust.”
Junior was again handcuffed on April 20, 2021, for domestic violence, and again two days later for violating a protection order, court documents show. On May 18, 2022, he pled guilty to “Continuous Family Violence” and was sentenced to five-years probation.
That same day he violated the protection order and was sentenced to two days in county jail.
Telephone messages left by RadarOnline.com for Jesse James and his son with ex-wife Karla Huber were not returned. Peterson was unavailable for comment.