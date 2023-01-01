'He Started Choking Me': Ex-Girlfriend Of Jesse James' Son Recalls Terrifying Alleged Assaults, Accuses Him Of Threatening To Kill Her

According to an affidavit dated April 30, 2021, Peterson filed in Travis County court to obtain a permanent protection order. In the affidavit, she described how the younger Jesse allegedly pounded on her for trying to stop him from kicking her inside the Airbnb.

“Jesse kicked my hand with his boot, cutting my hand,” she claimed. “Jesse was pulling my hair and kicked me in my back.”

Days later, she said another incident broke out inside their apartment. “We were arguing. Jesse threw an apple at my head and kicked me in my back. Jesse soaked the entire house in water using a shower head,” Peterson alleged.