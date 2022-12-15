'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Spotted 'Canoodling' Tech Entrepreneur Hours After Shooting Down Dating Rumors
Bravo star Lisa Hochstein has some explaining to do. Hours after the Real Housewives of Miami cast member told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that she and tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden were "just friends," the pair were spotted "canoodling" at an NYC restaurant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The PDA moment happened at New York City's Catch Steak on Monday night after her appearance alongside Larsa Pippen on WWHL.
Eyewitnesses at the popular eatery reportedly saw Hochstein and Glidden getting cozy during the dinner with their friends.
"There was a lot of canoodling at the table," the source told Page Six.
According to the eyewitness, Pippen and Marcus Jordan were also in attendance. Pippen also claimed that she and Jordan were "just friends," however, their actions during dinner resembled a much closer relationship.
Despite reportedly getting close to her new man at the hotspot, Hochstein doubled down on her claim that there's nothing romantic between herself and Glidden.
"He’s my friend. I’m not, like, dating anyone seriously at all," Hochstein told the outlet on Tuesday. "Like, you know, of course, I have friends. I meet people. I’m, you know, I’m not dead."
Hochstein is currently in the midst of a tense divorce battle with her estranged husband, infamous plastic surgeon Leonard Hochstein.
"Like, it’s been seven months [since her separation from Leonard]," Hochstein added. "But, you know, there’s no, like, serious relationship on the horizon."
"I’m just trying to live my life and have fun," the housewife concluded.
Having "fun" has proved to be a challenge for Hochstein now that she doesn't have access to her ex's credit card.
Despite Leonard's claim that he cut Hochstein off from using his card, he accused her of racking up $10k on his account.
According to court documents, Leonard alleged that his ex surpassed the court-ordered spending limit, which was reduced to $5k/month after she allegedly spent more than $200k in charges over a several-month period.
Leonard also exposed Hochstein's salary earnings in court after she alleged she was without the financial ability to provide for their children. She also claimed that a family member took the kids in during this difficult financial time.
Lisa and Leonard share two children — son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.