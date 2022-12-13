Larsa Pippen Joined By Marcus Jordan On 'WWHL' As She Addresses What Ex-Husband Scottie Thinks About Their Rumored Romance

"I don't know," Larsa said, claiming it's never been brought up. "I think a lot of people think that our families are really close and intertwined and they really weren't. I never really knew Marcus' mom or them. I just recently met them like a couple years ago."

"We're friends," she doubled down. Andy then asked if there were any "benefits," to which she scoffed and dodged replying as Marcus sat in the audience.

The duo was previously heckled while attending a Chargers game. A clip that made its rounds online showed one astonished fan confronting them, stating, "Hey Larsa, that's what you're doing? You're with the boy, Mike's son? You a cold motherf-----, ain't you?"

Michael and Scottie both played for Chicago Bulls for several years, but their once-tight bond has seemingly deteriorated since then.