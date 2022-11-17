'They're Seeing Other People': Larsa Pippen Unfazed By Marcus Jordan Kissing IG Model, Didn't Cheat Because They 'Aren't Exclusive'

"Larsa and Marcus aren’t exclusively together, they’re dating," a source told RadarOnline.com hours after photos emerged showing Pippen's latest love interest making out with an Instagram model.

We can also reveal that Larsa, 48, is not interested in putting a label on their budding relationship.

"Larsa doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now," the insider dished, adding her romance with Marcus is "so new" and "they’re just enjoying time getting to know each other."