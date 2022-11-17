'They're Seeing Other People': Larsa Pippen Unfazed By Marcus Jordan Kissing IG Model, Didn't Cheat Because They 'Aren't Exclusive'
Larsa Pippen could care less who Marcus Jordan is kissing. RadarOnline.com is told The Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son "aren't exclusive" and are "both seeing other people."
"Larsa and Marcus aren’t exclusively together, they’re dating," a source told RadarOnline.com hours after photos emerged showing Pippen's latest love interest making out with an Instagram model.
We can also reveal that Larsa, 48, is not interested in putting a label on their budding relationship.
"Larsa doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now," the insider dished, adding her romance with Marcus is "so new" and "they’re just enjoying time getting to know each other."
On Thursday, The Sun posted shots of Marcus locked in a full-blown makeout session with the unidentified female, with the headline reading that the former basketball player was cheating on Larsa.
However, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that's not the case.
In the photos, Marcus was spotted with his hands all over the IG model, with Michael's son even giving her a love tap on her behind. The footage was allegedly taken outside Marcus' home on Saturday.
One day later, he was spotted packing on the PDA with Larsa on the beach in Miami.
The two soaked up the sunshine, with the RHOM star sporting a teeny tiny bikini, flashing her killer body for all to see on Sunday. Marcus was photographed with his arm around Larsa, and the two were even caught canoodling under an umbrella.
We're told Larsa and Marcus became more than friends about a month ago — despite giving signals it turned romantic in September.
The reality star was spotted kissing Marcus' neck at Rolling Loud in New York City two months ago. While they are both into each other and exploring what the future holds, RadarOnline.com can report that neither is looking to make it official — at least not yet.
Larsa is having fun living the single life after finalizing her divorce from Scottie Pippen earlier this year. The exes share four kids — Scottie Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.