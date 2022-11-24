Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.
Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Scottie and Larsa settled their never-ending divorce earlier this year. Per their agreement, the iconic basketball star agreed to pay monthly child support.
The exes share two minor kids 14-year-old Sophia and 17-year-old Justin. They also share two adult children named Preston and Scotty Pippen Jr. The amount he agreed to pay was sealed.
Scottie and Larsa agreed that they will share joint legal and physical custody of their minor children.
In the court documents, Scottie and Larsa listed their date of marriage as July 20, 1997. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Larsa filed for divorce from her ex-husband on November 2, 2018, in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The two reached a deal on spousal support but the details are also sealed.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Larsa has been making headlines for the past couple of months for her new romance with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus.
The two have been spotted out in Miami on several dates with each other. Many criticized the relationship because they felt it was odd given Scottie played with Michael in the NBA.
Earlier this month, photos of Marcus kissing another woman leaked online. Many believed that he was stepping out on Larsa but sources quickly shut down that idea.
RadarOnline.com was told that Larsa and Marcus are “seeing other people” and are not exclusive.
"Larsa and Marcus aren’t exclusively together, they’re dating," a source told RadarOnline.com hours after photos of Marcus with an Instagram influencer surfaced.