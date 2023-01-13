Ana Walshe Disappearance Update: Police Execute Search Warrants Following Husband Brian Walshe's Arrest

The search for missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, woman Ana Walshe continued on Thursday, with police executing search warrants as the investigation into the mother of three's disappearance neared the two-week mark, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police arrested Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on January 8, for allegedly lying to investigators when he was initially asked about his wife's whereabouts on January 1 and 2.

Ana was last seen on New Year's Day — but she was not reported missing until days later on January 4 when she failed to show up for work in Washington D.C.