Ana Walshe Disappearance Update: Police Execute Search Warrants Following Husband Brian Walshe's Arrest
The search for missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, woman Ana Walshe continued on Thursday, with police executing search warrants as the investigation into the mother of three's disappearance neared the two-week mark, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Police arrested Ana's husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on January 8, for allegedly lying to investigators when he was initially asked about his wife's whereabouts on January 1 and 2.
Ana was last seen on New Year's Day — but she was not reported missing until days later on January 4 when she failed to show up for work in Washington D.C.
A representative for the Quincy District Court told Fox News Digital that the search warrants were "impounded," which meant that they had been executed and returned — and would not be open to public view.
When questioned on when the contents of the search warrants — like where they were carried out, how many warrants were granted, and on what grounds — the Quincy District Court representative responded that "as far as I know, they won't be."
The general public is not privy to the search warrant's sensitive contents.
- Andy Dick's Downward Spiral Continues, Arrested For Public Intoxication & Failure To Register As A Sex Offender
- Husband & Wife Caretakers For Missing Oklahoma Girl, 4, Arrested As Search For Toddler Expands Out Of State
- Cops Arrest Newly Married Texas Man After Discovering His Wife Decapitated At Home
Before his arrest, police discovered several highly concerning internet searches allegedly made by Brian. "How to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body" was one of the searches authorities suspected Brian made.
Additionally, trash bags that contained blood, as well as a hatchet and hacksaw were located at a nearby waste facility about an hour away from the Walshe residence, according to WBZ-TV.
Those discoveries, coupled with police finding a $450 transaction made by Brian at a Home Depot before his wife was reported as a missing person, prompted authorities to place the husband in custody.
Brian's Home Depot trip violated the terms of his probation, which included a home confinement order, that was brought by a 2018 allegation that he sold false art online.
Brian was accused of selling $80,000 worth of fake Andy Warhols to a Los Angeles buyer on eBay in 2016. In 2018, Brian was brought to court to face the allegation.
In the Summer of 2022, Brian was convicted of the federal charges and was ordered to pay $225k and return the faux artwork. He was placed on home confinement with the exception of a small window of time in the mornings when he was permitted to take his sons to school.
Security footage from a local juice shop captured Brian purchasing smoothies one morning after his wife disappeared and before she was reported missing.
Brian's past criminal history also uncovered an allegation from a longtime friend of his late father, who claimed Brian was diagnosed as a "sociopath" by a psychiatric facility where he was a long-term patient — as well as allegations of theft made by his own family.