Missing Massachusetts Woman Ana Walshe BEGGED Mother To Visit One Week Before Mysterious Disappearance
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe begged her mother to visit just one week before her mysterious disappearance earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ana, 39, was first reported missing on January 4 by her colleagues when she did not show up to work. Her husband, Brian Walshe, told investigators he had last seen his wife around 6 AM on the morning of January 1.
According to Ana’s mother, 69-year-old Milanka Lujubicic, Ana messaged her in Serbia on Christmas and begged her to visit the next day.
Ljubicic recently spoke out and revealed her daughter’s sudden plea for her to visit suggested there were “some problems” in Ana and Brian’s life together.
“She just said: ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’” Ljubicic told Fox News on Monday. “Clearly, there must have been some problems.”
“And now I can't forgive myself for not just letting things fall where they may, and just go, and whatever happens to me, happens,” Ana’s mother added.
Ana’s 46-year-old husband has since been arrested and charged with “misleading” police in connection to their investigation into Ana’s sudden disappearance.
According to investigators, Brian provided misleading statements about both his and his wife’s actions and whereabouts around the time of her disappearance.
Investigators also suggested Ana’s husband purposely misled police in an effort to buy more time to “clean up evidence.”
“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn't report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” prosecutor Lynn Beland told the court on Monday.
Investigators also revealed Ana’s husband Googled “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body” in the days leading up to Ana’s disappearance, potential evidence was found at a garbage facility close to Brian’s mother’s home in Peabody, and Ana’s cell phone continued “pinging” at the couple’s home in Cohasset for two days after she went missing.
Police also reportedly discovered a bloody knife in the couple’s basement when they conducted a search of the home over the weekend.
Ana’s husband remains in police custody following his arrest on Monday, and his bail has reportedly been set at $500,000 cash.
Ana’s close friends have also since claimed her abrupt disappearance is out of character, particularly because she would never abandon her three young sons.