Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal. As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.

When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about her self-described "insane" relationship with Jackson during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The talk queen put Lisa Marie in the hot seat by asking if her marriage had been "consummated."

Lisa Marie seemed shocked at first before replying, "Yep." Her mom, Priscilla Presley, who was sitting next to her, chimed in that she was always "concerned and suspicious" of Jackson's intentions, adding that she felt he had an "agenda." "There's something very calculating and manipulative about how he does things," Priscilla said at the time. "He wanted children. And he wanted her children."

As it turned out, the two never did have kids together. Former Dallas star Priscilla also confessed she "was in a state of shock" after Lisa Marie broke the news that she'd secretly tied the knot with Jackson in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 1994. Then a mom-of-two, Lisa Marie had previously told Oprah that she truly loved the Beat It singer, and felt he loved her "as much as he was capable of loving somebody."

Looking back, she said she felt he "manipulated and used me. I was blindsided, snowed, stupid, naive — you name it. I was enamored and pulled in." Things got worse when Jackson told her he'd been accused of molesting a boy — a case he settled with a multimillion-dollar payout.

"He was calling me and telling me everything about extortion and everything that was going on," Lisa Marie dished. "I had already fallen prey to the 'poor you' thing. I was still very vulnerable." Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Jackson on January 18, 1996, because she'd "just had enough." She said it took her "a good two years" to recover from the relationship both physically and mentally.

She second guessed if she should have wed him in the first place. "For whatever reason in my life," she said, "I had to go through it." On June 25, 2009, Jackson died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his Holmby Hills, CA, home.

Lisa Marie moved on with Nic Cage for another short-lived marriage from 2002-2004. Her fourth husband was musician Michael Lockwood, who she was fighting in a nasty divorce battle at the time of her death. Lisa Marie left three children behind — actress, Riley Keough, 33, and twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 14. Her son, Benjamin, took his own life in 2020 at 27. Lisa Marie never got over her son's death, revealing she was "absolutely destroyed" years after his passing.

