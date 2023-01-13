Tory Lanez's Father Says Family Forgives Megan Thee Stallion Ahead Of Son's Sentencing

Sonstar Peterson , Lanez's father, had to be removed from court due to an outburst after his son's guilty verdict ; however, he has since said his family "forgave that girl a long time ago."

The father of rap artist Tory Lanez said their family has forgiven Megan Thee Stallion . The statement came as Lanez awaits sentencing after being found guilty by a Los Angeles jury in December 2022 of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of the female rapper, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Given the media circus that surrounded the high-profile case, as well as the potential time of Lanez's impending sentencing, Sonstar stated that it "might come as a shock," but his family has chosen forgiveness over "hatred, resentment, and bitterness."

Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm causing great bodily injury, discharging a weapon with gross negligence, and possession of a concealed and illegal firearm inside his vehicle.

In an Instagram video posted by The Shade Room , Sonstar shared how his family has reconciled after his son's conviction while preparing for his upcoming sentencing where he faces up to 22 years behind bars, as well as the possibility of deportation. Lanez does not hold U.S. citizenship because he's a Canadian citizen.

On his family's efforts to move forward in light of his son's guilty conviction, Sonstar shared, "Both my son, myself and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion."

"We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago," Sonstar continued in his video address while adding the "principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart."

"Hatred, resentment, bitterness — those things can actually be diseases of the bones, it has been proven," the father continued. "And it can cause sickness in your body because you’re holding onto something that is negative against the real-life force in your life."

While Sonstar's message was mostly optimistic, he shared that his family would not let the "machine" push them around during this sensitive time.