Disgraced Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Lawyer From Behind Bars As He Fights To Overturn Conviction
Tory Lanez has decided to clean house and hire a new legal team while behind bars — and the pint-sized rapper picked a lawyer with ties to Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lanez has been behind bars since being found guilty of shooting Megan The Stallion on December 23. In court, Lanez was represented by an attorney named George Mgdesyan.
However, Lanez has decided to drop Mgdesyan in favor of attorney David Kenner. The news was broken by reporter Meghann Cuniff.
Kenner represented the former CEO of Death Row Records in a case where he was accused of murder, attempted murder and hit-and-run.
Eventually, as the case dragged on, Knight fired his entire legal team including Kenner.
Back in 1996, Kenner was able to secure Snoop Dogg an acquittal in a case where he was accused of murder.
Cuniff said about Lanez’s decision to hire Kenner, “Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you he's joining the case a bit late: Before trial would have been better.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lanez could be sentenced up to 24 years in prison. In addition, he will likely be deported to Canada.
Following the jury’s decision, Lanez’s father had an emotional outburst outside of court. He said, “I just stood here in this Los Angeles and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel.”
Lanez’s proceeded to place blame on Jay-Z and Roc Nation, who Megan is signed to, for the trial outcome. He continued, “I’ve seen so much evidence buried in this. I know exactly what the public will say.”
Lanez’s dad said, “It’s not over, god does not lose.” Kenner’s hiring is the first step in Lanez’s attempt to overturn the verdict.
The move has caused many on social media to criticize Lanez. One said, “Let me get this right. A convicted felon hired the lawyer of another convicted felon to represent him AFTER his conviction?”
Another asked, “Ain't suge night in jail? Now I don't know much about algebra, but 1+1 equals jail.”