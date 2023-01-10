Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Megan Thee Stallion

SHOCKING PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion's Gruesome Injuries, Bloody Crime Scene Revealed — Plus The Gun Tory Lanez Used In Shooting

megan thee stallion injuries shooting gun photos
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 10 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Megan Thee Stallion's injuries were so gory that the rapper left blood all over the vehicle after Tory Lanez shot her. Brand new photos revealed the gruesome scene that went down in July 2020 after the duo left Kylie Jenner's party with Megan's ex-best friend, Kelsey.

The pictures are part of the trial exhibits. They also show the gun used to fire at the WAP rapper, marking the first time the public has ever seen the weapon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
megan thee stallion
Source: Mega

One graphic photo revealed Megan's injured foot all snitched up. It also looked as if she was missing a chunk of her heel. The exhibits showcased pictures and x-rays of Megan's injuries.

They also revealed the crime scene, which showed blood all over the backseat after the Houston rapper climbed back inside the vehicle following being shot by Tory.

Article continues below advertisement
tory lanez
Source: Mega

The photos obtained by TMZ showed a gold suitcase wedged in the SUV with spatters of blood all over it. The pistol used to shoot Megan was also on full display. It could be seen on the ground near the backseat of the vehicle.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Tory — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — was found guilty of shooting Megan in the feet during a heated dispute that turned violent. He was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Tory faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. He could also be deported back to Canada — however, he's hired Suge Knight's lawyer in a desperate attempt to overturn his conviction.

Following the trial, the telling phone call Tory made to Kelsey from jail was released. He never mentioned a gun or the actual shooting, but his repeated apology was considered the key evidence that helped put the Candian-born rapper away.

tory lanez petition appeal megan thee stallion verdict
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

While Kelsey — who had a falling out with Megan — claimed she couldn't remember the details of the shooting while on the witness stand, the prosecution played her police interview, in which she told investigators she saw Tory fire a gun at Megan.

Megan also took the stand, telling the judge and jury that she wished Tory would have killed her following all the backlash she received for speaking out.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.