SHOCKING PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion's Gruesome Injuries, Bloody Crime Scene Revealed — Plus The Gun Tory Lanez Used In Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion's injuries were so gory that the rapper left blood all over the vehicle after Tory Lanez shot her. Brand new photos revealed the gruesome scene that went down in July 2020 after the duo left Kylie Jenner's party with Megan's ex-best friend, Kelsey.
The pictures are part of the trial exhibits. They also show the gun used to fire at the WAP rapper, marking the first time the public has ever seen the weapon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One graphic photo revealed Megan's injured foot all snitched up. It also looked as if she was missing a chunk of her heel. The exhibits showcased pictures and x-rays of Megan's injuries.
They also revealed the crime scene, which showed blood all over the backseat after the Houston rapper climbed back inside the vehicle following being shot by Tory.
The photos obtained by TMZ showed a gold suitcase wedged in the SUV with spatters of blood all over it. The pistol used to shoot Megan was also on full display. It could be seen on the ground near the backseat of the vehicle.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tory — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — was found guilty of shooting Megan in the feet during a heated dispute that turned violent. He was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in December 2022.
Tory faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. He could also be deported back to Canada — however, he's hired Suge Knight's lawyer in a desperate attempt to overturn his conviction.
Following the trial, the telling phone call Tory made to Kelsey from jail was released. He never mentioned a gun or the actual shooting, but his repeated apology was considered the key evidence that helped put the Candian-born rapper away.
- Tory Lanez Shouted 'Dance Bitch' At Megan Thee Stallion While Allegedly Shooting At Her, Cops Says Rapper Offered Her Money Not To Snitch
- Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Facing 24 Years Behind Bars
- 'I'm Deeply Sorry': Tory Lanez's Jail Call To Kelsey LEAKED, Blames Booze For Actions On Night Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot
While Kelsey — who had a falling out with Megan — claimed she couldn't remember the details of the shooting while on the witness stand, the prosecution played her police interview, in which she told investigators she saw Tory fire a gun at Megan.
Megan also took the stand, telling the judge and jury that she wished Tory would have killed her following all the backlash she received for speaking out.