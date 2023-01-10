SHOCKING PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion's Gruesome Injuries, Bloody Crime Scene Revealed — Plus The Gun Tory Lanez Used In Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion's injuries were so gory that the rapper left blood all over the vehicle after Tory Lanez shot her. Brand new photos revealed the gruesome scene that went down in July 2020 after the duo left Kylie Jenner's party with Megan's ex-best friend, Kelsey.

The pictures are part of the trial exhibits. They also show the gun used to fire at the WAP rapper, marking the first time the public has ever seen the weapon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.