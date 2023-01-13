Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Amy Robach

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes FIRED From 'GMA' After Secret Affair Scandal, Anchors-Turned-Lovers 'Negotiating' Exit Contracts

abc investigating tj holmes violated rules affairs amy robach
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 13 2023, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

ABC is saying goodbye to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The Good Morning America costars-turned-lovers will not return to their positions as co-anchors on the third hour of the show in the wake of an internal investigation over their months-long secret affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders revealed the news on Friday — just hours after it was reported Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, had lawyered up.

“Amy and T.J. are out, a decision has been made,” a source told Us Weekly. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

MORE ON:
Amy Robach

The duo's hush-hush romance was exposed in November. Weeks later, both Robach and Holmes pulled off the air as the network conducted an internal investigation to see whether the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause, with their affair.

This is a developing story...

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.