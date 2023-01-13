Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes FIRED From 'GMA' After Secret Affair Scandal, Anchors-Turned-Lovers 'Negotiating' Exit Contracts
ABC is saying goodbye to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The Good Morning America costars-turned-lovers will not return to their positions as co-anchors on the third hour of the show in the wake of an internal investigation over their months-long secret affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders revealed the news on Friday — just hours after it was reported Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, had lawyered up.
“Amy and T.J. are out, a decision has been made,” a source told Us Weekly. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”
The duo's hush-hush romance was exposed in November. Weeks later, both Robach and Holmes pulled off the air as the network conducted an internal investigation to see whether the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause, with their affair.
This is a developing story...