Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes FIRED From 'GMA' After Secret Affair Scandal, Anchors-Turned-Lovers 'Negotiating' Exit Contracts

ABC is saying goodbye to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes . The Good Morning America costars-turned-lovers will not return to their positions as co-anchors on the third hour of the show in the wake of an internal investigation over their months-long secret affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders revealed the news on Friday — just hours after it was reported Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, had lawyered up.

“Amy and T.J. are out, a decision has been made,” a source told Us Weekly. “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”