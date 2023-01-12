Your tip
‘They’re In Denial’: ‘GMA’ Lovers Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Accused Of Ignoring ‘The Damage They’ve Caused’ As Romance Heats Up

amy robach tj holmes step out together smiling after gma suspension pp
By:

Jan. 12 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have continued to flaunt their romance in the weeks after their secret affair was exposed — and sources close to the GMA co-anchors said the two lovebirds are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused”, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the ABC stars were yanked off the air after their 6-month romance was revealed. The two were caught on multiple dates throughout New York despite still being legally married.

tj holmes main
Sources close to the couple said they had broken things off with their spouses before becoming romantically involved. Robach and her husband Andrew Shue are in the middle of divorce negotiations. Holmes. slapped his wife Marilee Fiebig with divorce papers earlier this month.

In the past couple of weeks, Robach and Holmes have been photographed walking around New York, spending time together during the Winter break and even making out during a tropical vacation.

tj holmes amy robach smiling together before his divorce filing pp
Sources close to the situation revealed Robach and Holmes are “in denial of the damage they’ve caused and just want to seep the ugliness under the rug.”

“They’re trying to move their divorces forward as quickly as possible so they can get on with their lives together,” said an insider.

Another source said the couple is willing to burn bridges they need to make that happen. In addition to potentially losing their GMA gig, some friends and colleagues have dropped them, said the source. Not that they care, “They’re happy and in love. Amy and T.J.’s attitude is to hell with anyone who stands in their way!”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Robach’s ex Shue and Holmes’ ex Fiebig have been texting each other and have become close in the aftermath of the affair.

amy robach andrew shue tj holmes marilee fiebig pp
Last week, Fiebig spoke out for the first time via her lawyer. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” the lawyer said.

“To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible,” said Lehman. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.”

ABC has yet to wrap up its investigation into Holmes and Robach's relationship. The network said they will remain off the air until they determine if any company policies were violated.

