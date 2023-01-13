CBS News Boss Who Feuded With Norah O'Donnell Facing Internal Review, Subject Of Months-Long HR Probe After 'Micromanaging' Complaints

CBS News boss Neeraj Khemlani is the subject of a months-long HR probe after complaints about his iron fist management style, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reports emerged in January of last year about his behavior on the job as it was revealed that Khemlani was slashing costs to revitalize the struggling network.

It's claimed that staffers have not been pleased with his leadership, with some alleging that he was "rude" and "micromanaging."