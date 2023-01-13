Lisa Marie Presley Slurred Her Words & Appeared Unsteady On Her Feet During Golden Globes Interview Two Days Before Tragic Passing
Lisa Marie Presley appeared to slur her words and be unsteady on her feet just days before her heartbreaking passing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning interview with Extra host Billy Bush at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, the late Lisa Marie spoke slowly and slurred while answering questions about Elvis – the 2022 musical/drama film based on her father’s beginnings and historic launch to worldwide superstardom.
Even more concerning was the 54-year-old singer and songwriter’s apparent struggle to remain steady on her feet.
At one point during her interview with Bush, Lisa Marie turned to her friend – 80-year-old Jerry Schilling – and said, “I'm gonna grab your arm.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie’s appearance and apparent struggle to speak came before she went into cardiac arrest and tragically passed away on Thursday night.
One insider revealed the singer’s housekeeper found her unresponsive on Thursday morning.
One of Lisa Marie’s ex-husbands, with whom she was still living, reportedly administered CPR until the paramedics arrived.
After arriving at the hospital, Lisa Marie was found to be in critical condition. She was placed into a medically induced coma and put on life support.
A few short hours later, Elvis Presley’s only daughter was declared dead.
“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, tweeted before her death. “She is now receiving the best care.”
“Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla continued. “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”
After Lisa Marie was declared deceased, an outpouring of prayers and tributes was posted across social media.
“Prayer for Lisa Marie,” tweeted one user. “When you read her Instagram posts she is very transparent on how her son's suicide devastated her.”
“Lisa had a very difficult life. Add to the fact that Elvis' family had a history of heart disease and limited longevity, I am very concerned,” they added.
“She looks a little frail but was very coherent, listen to and answered all questions,” wrote another user regarding Lisa Marie’s appearance at the Golden Globes. “Bless her. She's been through so much.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lisa Marie will be laid to rest in Graceland alongside her father and her late son Benjamin.