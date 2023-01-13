Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland Next To Elvis And Her Son Benjamin
Lisa Marie Presley will be buried next to her father Elvis and her late son Benjamin at Graceland in Tennessee, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Lisa Marie had instructed her family that she wanted to be laid to rest at the Meditation Garden at her father's Memphis home which has become a famed tourist attraction.
Following Benjamin’s suicide in 2020, he was buried at the garden with his family including Elvis, “great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.”
Benjamin was the first person to be buried at Graceland since Elvis’ grandmother died in 1980.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Thursday, Lisa Marie suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Lisa Marie struggled with alcohol and substances throughout her life and had completed countless rehab trips.
Elvis’ only child became less public after the loss of her son. She wrote in October 2020, “My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”
In May 2022, she told her followers “there really isn’t much to say.”
“As I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son. Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole,” she said. “Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore”
Lisa Marie leaves behind her adult daughter Riley and her 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie was working on a bombshell book at the time of her death. She was paid $3-4 million to spill all about her father and Michael Jackson.
The book was still being worked on at the time of Lisa Marie’s death.