'GMA' Lovers T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Lawyer Up For Legal War With ABC As They Remain Off The Air, Believe Race Played A Factor

By:

Jan. 13 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to defend their romance after being pulled from the air, lawyering up amid ABC's internal investigation into their workplace relationship.

RadarOnline.com has learned that race may be a factor if a lawsuit is indeed filed.

Robach recruited respected Hollywood civil lawyer Andrew Brettler while Holmes signed on Eric George, who is known for handling celebrity cases, a January 13 report revealed.

Sources with knowledge of the situation said they were puzzled over why the network internally said there would be no disciplinary action, then suggested it was a possibility to the public.

Higher-ups at ABC are still looking into whether or not the pair violated any company policies, specifically the company's morality clause.

If they are fired or kept off air, Robach's and Holmes' lawyers will raise questions to ABC about why they invoked the morals clause under these circumstances for the first time with a Black and a White anchor as it is noted they are "two consenting adults."

As their reputations and careers are potentially at stake with such action, it's reported the damages "could be enormous."

Sources close to the TV personalities said Robach and Holmes are "in denial of the damage they've caused," RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Robach and Holmes are both splitting from their respective spouses. It's reported both former couples broke up in August, prior to the co-anchors’ romance being exposed.

Holmes has since filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, while Robach is in the process of ending her marriage to actor Andrew Shue as well, according to insiders.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," a lawyer said on Fiebig's behalf.

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible," the statement continued. "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

Insiders said that GMA producers are eyeing potential replacements including Today show stars to fill in for the co-anchors in the case they don't remain with the network.

