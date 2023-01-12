Lisa Marie Presley RUSHED TO HOSPITAL After Suffering Cardiac Arrest At Home

Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized after suffering possible cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned. Elvis Presley's only child was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday after EMTs responded to her Calabasas home.

Sources told TMZ they performed CPR on Lisa Marie and were able to get regain a pulse before hauling her off to the hospital. Her condition is currently unclear — but she is being treated. The 54-year-old just hit the town on Tuesday night with her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77, at the Golden Globe Awards.

Lisa Marie looked worse for wear at the awards show, but she seemed to be in good spirits. She even took a photo with actor Austin Butler, who won a Golden Globe for playing her father in the film Elvis. Lisa Marie is a mother to four children — including actress Riley Keough, 33. Her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The late King of Rock n' Roll's other grandchildren include Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with her ex Michael Lockwood. Lisa Marie and Michael have been locked in a bitter divorce battle for years.

As RadarOnline.com reported in December, he accused her of putting him over $1 million in debt by forcing him to defend himself in court. Those aren't the only cringe-worthy allegations in their divorce war.

In 2017, Lisa Marie accused Michael of having "hundreds of inappropriate photos of children" on his computer. In court documents, Elvis' daughter said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” after finding the alleged images.

