Ivanka Trump Spotted Living It Up With Girlfriends At $47k A Month Condo, No Jared Kushner In Sight Following Rumors Of Marriage Issues

ivanka jared
Source: Mega
Jan. 12 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump is living it up despite her personal life allegedly falling apart. Donald Trump's favorite daughter looked unbothered while hosting a get-together with her girlfriends at her luxury condominium in Miami just one day after her husband Jared Kushner's birthday, RadarOnline.com can report.

The timing for Ivanka's all-girls party is interesting, considering she did not share a post for Kushner's special day amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks because of her daddy.

The former first daughter, 41, has been spotted without her wedding ring lately, adding more speculation that there's trouble in paradise. In the photos taken on Wednesday, it appears her ring finger is naked once again.

Ivanka stunned, showcasing her curves in a hip-hugging jean jumpsuit for the girls' day out. She paired the casual look with Adidas Gazelle x Gucci pink glow sneakers and oversized black sunglasses.

ivanka trump photos miami girlfriends jared kushner marriage issues
Source: Mega
Donald's oldest daughter was photographed on the balcony with several pals, appearing not to have a care in the world as they enjoyed the amenities of her ultra-swank condominium, which has units that rent for around $47,000 per month.

Ivanka and Jared have been staying at the property while they wait for their "Billionaire Bunker" home to be completed.

The couple — who married in 2009 — jumped ship to Miami permanently with their three kids in January 2021 after her father lost the election to President Joe Biden.

Ivanka's marriage to Jared isn't the only relationship that's seemingly damaged.

ivanka trump
Source: Mega

She served as Donald's senior advisor in his administration but vowed to step away from politics last year despite her dad's pleas to help with his 2024 aspirations.

Ivanka's decision came after Jared reportedly gave her an ultimatum — their marriage or the campaign trail.

donald trump journalist dumb rocks unattractive
Source: Mega

“It’s all falling apart,” an insider dished about their union. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”

According to the source, "Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children.

“They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”

