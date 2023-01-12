Ivanka Trump Spotted Living It Up With Girlfriends At $47k A Month Condo, No Jared Kushner In Sight Following Rumors Of Marriage Issues

Ivanka Trump is living it up despite her personal life allegedly falling apart. Donald Trump's favorite daughter looked unbothered while hosting a get-together with her girlfriends at her luxury condominium in Miami just one day after her husband Jared Kushner's birthday, RadarOnline.com can report.

The timing for Ivanka's all-girls party is interesting, considering she did not share a post for Kushner's special day amid rumors their marriage is on the rocks because of her daddy.